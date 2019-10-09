Authorities searching for man who escaped Coffee Co. deputies

Coffee County authorities are searching for Eric Dewayne Hall after he allegedly fled from deputies Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
According to a report with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, deputy Scott Steele and other deputies arrived at 3802 Old Manchester Highway in reference to a wanted subject – identified as Hall.
Hall attempted to leave the area in a black pickup. Deputies struck his vehicle with a patrol vehicle to stop Hall’s truck. However, Hall then ran from the scene. Deputies deployed a taser that caused Hall to stumble. However, he was able to get back up and continue to run. Deputy Steele caught up to him after Hall climbed a fence and grabbed his leg, but Hall was able to get away and cross State Route 55. Deputies were unable to cross at that time due to congested traffic, according to Steele’s report.
Warrants were obtained for evading arrest, resisting stop, halt and frisk, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license. Hall is 32 years old, stands at 5’7” and weighs 125 pounds.If you are aware of Hall’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 931-570-4421.