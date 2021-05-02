Authorities searching for Coalmont man after pursuit

Area authorities are searching for Michael Robert Gray, age 38, of Coalmont.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop Gray’s vehicle on suspicion of impaired driving on Highway 108 in Gruetli-Laager.
Deputies chased Gray until his vehicle ran through a gate and his vehicle was disabled in Pelham. He allegedly fled on foot. He is not considered dangerous, authorities say.
Deputies found what is believed to be meth and marijuana inside of Gray’s vehicle. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 931-692-3466×5.