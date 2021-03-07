Authorities searching for 2 inmates who walked off work detail

Two Coffee County Jail inmates walked away from work detail Friday afternoon and authorities are asking for the public’s help to capture the two.
The two were last seen Friday afternoon at the Manchester Housing Authority where they were on work detail.
One of the missing is Nathaniel Andrew Henry, a while male, age 25, standing at 6-feet-1-inch with blond hair and blue eyes.
The other is William Brady Patrick, a while male who is 32 years old, standing 5-feet-10-inches with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has seen or made contact with these individuals, contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555.