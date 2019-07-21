Authorities need help finding those who damaged Tullahoma soccer fields

Authorities are looking for the persons responsible for damaging the soccer field at Johnson Lane in Tullahoma sometime Saturday night.
Videos and photos show the fields were damaged by some sort of vehicles, leaving the fields unplayable. Anyone with information on who damaged these fields is encouraged to contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530. There has been a gofundme page setup to collect donations to repair the fields and to improve security and hopefully catch the vandals – you can donate by clicking here.