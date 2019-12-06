Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Authorities make positive ID of skull found last month in Manchester

In a press release Thursday, the Manchester Police Department announced that a positive identification has been made on the human skull that authorities discovered Nov. 20 off of Skinner Flat Rd. in Manchester.

After DNA testing, it has been determined the remains are that of Justin Zeigler of Franklin County, who was reported missing three years ago – November of 2016.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin at 931-728-2099.