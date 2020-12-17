Authorities looking for men who scammed elderly female in Grundy County

Sheriff’s investigators in Grundy County are working a case involving two men who allegedly scammed a senior citizen.
This was not a telephone or internet scam – this was done in person.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, two men in a white truck approached a senior citizen about doing linoleum work. Once these men got into the house, one man had a conversation with the lady while the other man went through the house taking items.
These men are described as follows: the first man is described as between 6’0” and 6’3”, 150 pounds, wearing a green coat and jeans. The second individual is described as 5’11” and 185 pounds, wearing a ball cap, faded pink plaid shirt, blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information about these two individuals is encouraged to contact Grundy County Sheriff’s Department captain Larry Sims at 931-692-3466 ext. 5.