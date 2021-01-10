Authorities looking for boat stolen in Estill Springs

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a jet boat from a residence in Franklin County.
A report filed stated that the boat was taken from 52 Lockmiller Road Estill Springs, TN. The boat was allegedly taken between Wednesday January 6th, in the evening hours, and Thursday January 7th.
The boat is described as a 1982 Marlin Lunar Jet Boat, blue in color with black accents. The boat did have a light olive green cover with a blue tarp covering the entire boat. The engine is a 400 cubic inch small block with 700 horsepower.
The boat was also on a 2000’s model black in color master craft trailer. The estimated value is $28,000.00. Anyone having any information regarding this matter is asked to contact Lt. George Dyer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office at 931-308-9420 or 931-962-0123.