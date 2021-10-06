Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Coffee County

Authorities with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Coffee County District Attorney’s office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place in the Hoodoo community in Coffee County.
Deceased are James and Cleeta Goad.
According to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, investigators believe James Goad, 78, killed Cleeta Goad, age 77, then killed himself.
Family members found the two Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. Partin said he believes the incident happened within the past 24 hours.
Information about a possible motive or other information has yet to be released.
Thunder Radio will update this story if/when more information becomes available.