Authorities investigating alleged financial crimes at Davis Homes in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Department, at the request of the 31st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, is investigating financial crimes involving Davis Homes in Warren County.
Through the investigation, multiple victims were found to have paid large sums of money to Davis Homes in return for homes – but victims have not received anything.
Furthermore, it was discovered by investigators that some victims were paying deposits while waiting to be approved for financing and did not get the deposit refunded when they were not approved for credit. In addition – more individuals have been identified as never receiving titles to their homes that were purchased through Davis Homes.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s Department, victims in this case have come from all over the mid-state – ranging from as far away as Sumner County to Franklin County. Countless other individuals have reported issues with homes that were sold and set up as being unsatisfactory; however, these issues are not criminal.
If you think you are a victim of a crime involving Davis Homes, you should contact Warren County Investigator Aaron Roberts at 931-473-7863 or the District Attorney’s office at 931-473-9572.