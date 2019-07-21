Attorney files to disqualify Northcott from Casada case

The attorney for Justin Shea Bautista-Jones has filed a motion to have District Attorney General Craig Northcott disqualified as the special prosecutor in the case against state house speaker Glen Casada. The motion states that Northcott should be disqualified because of his lobbying relationships with the state general assembly and his social media posts that came to light in recent months that appeared to contain anti-muslim and anti-gay comments.
You may remember the case against Casada where the speaker’s office has been accused of tampering with evidence to allegedly frame Bautista-Jones for violating bond – Bautista-Jones was charged with assault for throwing a cup of coffee at Casada. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk recused himself from the case and the state attorney’s general conference selected Northcott to prosecute. Bautista- Jones, who is black, is also concerned about Northcott’s comments about Muslim people because his attorneys feel the case against Casada is “very much so based upon race, free speech and substantial differences in opinions.”