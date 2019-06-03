Last week we reported that a shooting had taken place on Lyndon Street in McMinnville. Police say Brown shot 21-year-old Jessie Palmer on Monday, May 27.
Palmer was taken to River Park Hospital before being transported by air to a critical care hospital due to the extent of his injuries.
Investigators have taken the suspect, 32-year-old Lorenzo Brown into custody in Shelbyville.
Brown is facing charges of attempted homicide.
Attempted Homicide Suspect Captured
