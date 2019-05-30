Attempted Homicide in McMinnville

A McMinnville resident was shot and critically wounded on Memorial Day.
According to Chief Bryan Denton of the McMinnville Police Dept., officers responded Monday to a call of a possible shooting at a residence on Lyndon St. Upon arrival officers located 21 year-old Jessie Palmer who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to River Park Hospital and then being airlifted due to the extent of his injuries.
The investigation revealed 32 year-old Lorenzo Brown to be the shooter. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of attempted homicide. He is still believed to be armed.
Denton adds if you aid Brown there’s potential for criminal charges. If you see Brown, you are asked to immediately call local police.
