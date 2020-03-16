At recommendation of governor, Coffee County and Manchester schools extend closures; meal plans are available

Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools are joining many other systems in the state and have announced that both systems are extending their school closures through March 31. This is coming at the recommendation of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to help combat the potential spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
For Manchester City Schools, nutrition services for children 18 and under will be available beginning March 17 from 9-11 a.m. at Westwood Elementary, College Street Elementary and Manchester Fire Station number 1 on Hillsboro Blvd, and Manchester Fire Station number 2 on Woodbury Highway.
“While we value learning and academics for every student, we understand that student and family safety is the top priority,” said Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of Manchester City Schools. “At this time, we are encouraging families to utilize online and print resources that are available at home to continue student progress. If the situation requires the district to close past spring break, specific guidelines and resources will be made available.”
Meanwhile, Coffee County Schools Director of Student Support Services Carlan Cotten announces during the unprecedented time our school nutrition department will be offering free meals for anyone 18 years and under. This opportunity will be a grab and go drive thru type meal.
These drive thru locations will be open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each weekday at Coffee County High School, Coffee County Raider Academy, Coffee County Middle School, Deerfield Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, New Union Elementary and North Coffee Elementary. Children must be present to pick up these free meals.
Meanwhile, in Tullahoma, there will be breakfast served from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30-1. There will be drive thru operations at Jack T Farrar, East Lincoln, Tullahoma High School, West Middle and Bel-Aire.
Sign up for Thunder Radio Newsletter
Support your favorite news source and sign up for Thunder Radio’s daily email newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t send you junk mail or sell your email address!