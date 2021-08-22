At least 21 dead in Middle Tennessee flooding; Coffee Co Rescue Squad sends swift water rescue team

A record-setting total of 17 inches of rain fell on Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee Saturday, leading to multiple deaths, millions of dollars in property damage and many still missing as of Sunday afternoon.
Coffee County Rescue Squad was paged early Saturday and asked to send a swift-water rescue team to the area to help save lives from high water levels across the county.
According to Neal Simmons with the rescue squad, Coffee County sent 4 swift water rescuers to the area at 11 a.m. Saturday and severe weather forced them to leave at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday.
As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 21 deaths reported and approximately 30 people were still reported missing.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated a state of emergency in response to the devastating flooding.
Items accepted locally
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Justice Center have a trailer placed at the justice center to be filled with items to take to Waverly early Thursday morning. Items being accepted include food, toiletries, water, dog and cat food, diapers, baby formula and any other emergency assistance items.