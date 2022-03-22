Arrest made in Bedford County homicide

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, who now faces a murder charge.
At the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Carter, on March 15th, TBI agents joined Bedford County deputies in investigating a homicide, after a woman was found deceased in a home in the 31-hundred block of Sims Road. The woman was subsequently identified as Sarah Angelina Johnson (age 32). During the course of the investigation, agents and detectives identified Raymond Smith as the individual responsible for Sarah Johnson’s death.
On Monday, agents arrested Raymond Antonio Smith (age 45) and charged him with First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Bedford County Detention Center without bond.
Bedford County authorities on Tuesday, March 15, warned the public to be on the lookout for a black male with a slender build who was last seen in the area of Sims Rd.