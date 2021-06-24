Arnold Air Force Base to host open house for 70th anniversary

Leaders at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold Air Force Base, will host an open house in celebration of the complex’s 70th anniversary June 26, noon – 3:15 p.m.
The drive-through event, which is open to the public, will highlight the mission, capabilities and accomplishments of AEDC personnel. The open house will include displays, virtual facility tours, and informational booths along the route.
Press representatives are invited to cover the event and must contact Raquel March with the AEDC Public Affairs office at raquel.march.1@us.af.mil by 4 p.m. June 24 for access to stops throughout the drive-through tour. Representatives will meet the escort from the Public Affairs office at the main gate Visitor Center at 1 p.m., June 26.
For more information, email raquel.march.1@us.af.mil.