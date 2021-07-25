Arnold Air Force Base experienced gas leak

The Arnold Air Force Base experienced a gas leak on Friday. Some of the powdered bromine compound mixed with the humid air had gasified. As a precaution, emergency personnel closed Wattendorf Memorial Highway and redirected traffic around the area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “breathing bromine gas could cause you to cough, have trouble breathing, get a headache, have irritation of your mucous membranes (inside your mouth, nose, etc.), be dizzy, or have watery eyes.”
At approximately 10:30pm Friday, the area re-opened and Utility operators returned to their work stations.
As of approxametly 7 p.m. Saturday night, the air quality in nearby buildings had returned to normal and base entry resumed as usual.