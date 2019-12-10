Army major charged with child pornography

A U.S. Army Major assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, Ga., has been charged with distribution of child pornography.
Jason Michael Musgrove, 39, of Grovetown, was charged in U.S. District Court Monday morning in a federal criminal complaint, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. It is reported that Musgrove formerly lived in Manchester.
Musgrove, who is an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance, is assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.
According to court testimony and documents, the case in which Musgrove is charged occurred on or about Dec. 5. Following a hearing before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brian Epps, Musgrove was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
FBI agent Tripp Godbee said he was working undercover monitoring groups on the mobile app Kik when a man logged in last Wednesday and Thursday and began sharing nude photos of a teenage girl. Musgrove allegedly filmed a teenage relative with a spy camera and shared the images on the site. He allegedly made other inappropriate and disturbing comments, that we have chosen not to share on Thunder Radio News.
A criminal complaint contains only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons.