Argraves dismissed as Coffee County 911 director

Coffee County Communications Board (CCCB) on Wednesday (Feb. 17) voted to terminate employment of 911 director Diane Argraves after Argraves opted not to accept a severance package.
The board offered a package to Argraves that included full pay through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Argraves opted not to take the package and was then dismissed by the board. The lone no vote came from board member Joe Hinch. Sheriff Chad Partain abstained from a vote.
Argraves’ termination is effective immediately. Part of the motion to dismiss Argraves gives her 20 days to accept the separation package.
Argraves was dismissed for failure to perform job duties. Scott LeDuc has been named interim director.
The CCCB announced at last week’s meeting on Feb. 10 it intended to make a leadership change at the 911 center and planned to present a financial package to Argraves.
“We have to look for new vision,” said Partin. “We need someone who can take the bull by the horns, with a vision who can take our 911 center forward into the future.”