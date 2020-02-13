Area pummeled by Wednesday night storms

Harsh winds ripped through Coffee County overnight Wednesday, doing major damage in Tullahoma. The roof was ripped off of Damron’s Restaurant on E. Lincoln St.
Multiple trees were reported down on Ovoca Rd, 800 block of Forrest Dr., Deery and Fawn St, among others, and power was knocked out to approximately 1,200 Tullahoma Utility customers at one point overnight when the storms came through. Most all of those outages were restored by daylight on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, winds broke power poles and put three transformers on the ground in the Thompson Hall community near Pelham in Coffee County, which left 167 members without electricity. Duck River Electric crews and specialized equipment and supplies were dispatched to restore power for that outage.
The heavy rains and storm damage also caused the Coffee County School system to close for the day on Thursday. As of midnight Wednesday night, Manchester has now received 8.45 inches of rain for February, according to TVA rain gauges.