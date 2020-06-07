Area police searching for suspect after Tullahoma mall shooting

Tullahoma Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting that occurred at Northgate Mall in Tullahoma Thursday evening.
Hugh Adam Keckritz, age 22, of Franklin County has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. A felony arrest warrant has been obtained for Keckritz and area law enforcement are searching for him. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Tullahoma Police Department Investigator Johnny Gore at jgore@tullahomatn.gov, the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0430 or the Coffee County Communication Center at 931-455-3411.
On Thursday, police were called to the mall after someone pulled out a gun and shot someone in the stomach after a verbal altercation, police say.
