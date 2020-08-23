Area law enforcement warn of Census scan

Census takers officially began working their way through the Coffee County community on Aug. 11.
Since then, law enforcement in surrounding communities are reporting that people are posing as census takers and approaching citizens when, in fact, they are not.
Legitimate Census workers will have federal identification and a bag that says Census worker on it. The badge will have a phone number to call and verify that person’s identity, if you wish.
If someone approaches your residence and identifies as a Census worker and does not have these items readily presentable, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement immediately.