Area law enforcement looking for man wanted for theft, illegal possession of firearm

Area law enforcement are searching for Dustin James Stephens – he is wanted out of Marion County.
According to authorities, Stephens fled on foot from a traffic stop by Monteagle Police on December 20th. During a search of his vehicle, a firearm was located that was later determined to be one of the firearms taken during the burglary of Mountain Mart on December 18th.
Stephens, age 27, is wanted for convicted felon in possession of a firearm and theft of property.
He is a white male, 6’1″ and weighs approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. See photo below.
Anyone with information should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 423-942-2525.