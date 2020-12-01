Area Head Start continues to take applications

Area Head Start Programs in Winchester and Tullahoma continue to take applications for the 2020-2021 school year and they are offering virtual learning.
Head Start is a free pre-school child development program that provides an array of services to families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, applications are being taken over the phone. Anyone wanting to apply must provide proof of birth, proof of income and a health insurance card.
To complete an application, you can call 931-580-4095 or email rramos@schra.us