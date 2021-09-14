Area first responders honored at 9/11 ceremony

Approximately 250 folks made it out to the Coffee County Veterans building on Shelton Rd. Saturday for a Patriot Day ceremony – honoring area first responders on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on America.
Here is a list of the awards that were given:
CDR Kimberly King; VFW Post 10904: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department; SGT Investigator James Sherill; Coffee County Sheriff’s Department; Deputy Cody Koon Coffee County EMS.CDR Robert Brinkmann; VFW Post 10904; American Legion Post 78: Coffee County 911 Communications Center and Manchester Police Department; Deputy Police Chief Adam Floied. CDR Howard Thompson; VFW Post 10904; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90: Manchester Fire Department and Coffee County Rescue Squad; Volunteer Jamie Mccullough. Commodore Doug Dietz; Marine Corps League: Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department. President David King; VFW Post 10904 Auxiliary: Summitville Volunteer Fire Department. Carol Sember; American Legion Post 78 Auxiliary: New Union Volunteer Fire Department Virginia Hooker; DAV Auxiliary: North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department