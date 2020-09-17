Area citizens, businesses organize trunk-or-treat event after safe on square cancellation

With the recent announcement to cancel Safe on the Square in Manchester, local citizens and businesses have quickly organized a large-scale trunk-or-treat event or 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oc.t 30 at the old Southern Family Market parking lot on Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.
There will be a costume contest, food vendors and music on hand provided by Thunder Radio.
There will be prizes for first, second and third place for best costume and a prize for best decorated trunk. There will be a $100 prize for first-place costume and a $50 gift card for first-place trunk. There will also be prizes for second and third place costumes.
For additional information, contact Brandon Imhoff at 931-588-7609 or email premierlawncare94@gmail.com