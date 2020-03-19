Area businesses make changes to operations

With concerns about COVID-19 continuing to rise, many area businesses are making changes to their operations to better protect staff and customers.
Here are a few changes to area businesses: Farm Bureau in Manchester is offering curbside service. Officials there urge you to call ahead before visiting the office. You can call at 931-728-4637, and most business can be handled over the phone. If you need to visit the office, you can honk your horn at the door and a staff member will be out to assist your without exiting your vehicle.
Meanwhile, Jerry Stephens’ State Farm office, beginning on Friday, will begin serving clients by phone and online. You can contact that office at 931-728-4741. The office will be closed to in-person visits. Payments can be made in the door slot or online.
First National Bank of Manchester is temporarily closing the lobby until further notice. Branches remain open during normal business hours with extra staff working the drive-up windows. However, lobby traffic is limited to appointment only. Contact your local branch office to make an appointment.
