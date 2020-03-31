April 1 is National Census Day – celebrate by completing your Census

Wednesday, April 1, is National Census Day and there really is no better way to celebrate than to complete your Census!
Since the 2020 Census began accepting responses on March 12, Coffee County has been one of the best areas for self-response in Tennessee. Coffee County has either been second, tied for second or in third place since responses opened. Currently, Coffee County has a 44.1% response rate, good enough for third in the entire state of Tennessee.
“We have said this over and over, but it is certainly worth repeating,” explained Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. “This Census is extremely important. The information collected and the data collected impacts federal funding for programs here, it impacts school funding, transportation funding, and it even impacts whether or not businesses want to relocate or expand here. Please, take the time to complete your Census.”
Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman echoes that sentiment.
“It only takes a few minutes of your time,” said Norman. “And your information is safe. Completing the Census is a way that you can help promote Manchester to business, industry and retail out there and make sure that we receive all the federal funding that we need here in Manchester.”
Some studies show that for each person who is not accounted for, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal funding over the next 10 years.
Completing the Census is free, easy and fast. You can complete your Census online by clicking here (If you do not have your Census ID number, which arrived in the mail, you can simply bypass that step and do your Census online by using your home address.)
You can also complete the Census by telephone at 1-800-354-7271 or by filling out the mail packet sent to your home address. Remember, every household should complete the 2020 Census in one of those three ways.
Privacy and security concerns at ease
Sometimes people express concern about security of information when it comes to filling out the Census. Census information is confidential. According to Tia Zanghi, partnership specialist with the Census, Census data is stripped down to statistical form when it’s submitted to the President.
The U.S. Census is completely confidential and bound by Title 13. Title 13 protects private information from being published and under the U.S. Code, Census workers take a lifetime oath of confidentiality as well.
By law, census responses cannot be used by any of the following agencies: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Those who violate Title 13 can face a federal prison sentence of up to five years, a fine of $250,000, or both.
“Your information is completely confidential,” reassured Zanghi. “It is protected by law. For 72 years your info is completely locked up. Whenever we submit this information to the president it will be in statistical form only”