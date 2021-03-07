Applications open for Coffee Co. students 4th quarter virtual training

For students enrolled in Coffee County Schools, the renewal application process for Quarter 4 distance learning has now opened.
The window will remain open until March 19. The renewal application process is only for learners who already have distance learning approval. The link is found on the district webpage www.coffeecountyschools.com.
If you are completely new to distance learning, then the application process must be completed in person by the parent at the Central Office at the administrative plaza on McArthur St.