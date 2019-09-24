Manchester Police chief investigator Matheny, investigator Anthony leave department for other jobs

There have been staff changes among the ranks of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and the Manchester Police Department.
At the Manchester Police Department, investigator Jonathan Anthony has resigned. Anthony took a position as an investigator with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and began work there this week. Also, MPD Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny, Jr. turned in his resignation dated Monday, Sept. 23. His last day will be Oct. 1.
That leaves Manchester Police Department with three investigators: Bryan Eldridge, Trey Adcock and Brandon Tomberlin.
“I think Jonathan and Jackie have good opportunities and we will miss them,” said MPD Police Chief Mark Yother. “We will post the jobs in house first. We have some good men. It’s sad when someone leaves but it can be exciting to provide other people with opportunities.”
Yother said that MPD Major Bill Sipe will help to fill the voids until the positions are filled permanently.