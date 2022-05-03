Anthony elected Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk

Appointed Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Anthony is now the elected Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk.
Anthony outpaced challenger Josh Morris by nearly 1,000 votes, picking up 3,725 to Morris’ 2,727 in the May 3, 2022 Coffee County Primary.
Anthony will not face a challenger in the August election.
Anthony had been appointed to the position after Heather Hinds Duncan resigned last year. Now she will serve a four year term.
A total of 7,422 ballots were cast in the Coffee County primary, according to unofficial numbers provided by the Coffee County Election Commission Tuesday night. There are a total of 35,325 registered voters in Coffee County – making for a 21 percent turnout.
