ANOTHER ROUND: Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday through Thursday

As if the round of winter weather that hit the area Sunday night and Monday wasn’t enough, mother nature could be coming back for a body blow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm watch for 3 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday for all of Middle Tennessee, which includes Coffee County.

According to NWS, heavy mixed precipitation is possible with snow accumulations of one inch and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch possible.

