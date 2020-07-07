The annual Warren County Fair has been cancelled for 2020. The fair board decided Monday that the fair will not be held this year.
According to the Southern Standard, the fair board said, “Having carefully considered all options available to us, as well as the uncertain realities that we currently face, we have reached the painful decision to cancel this year’s fair.”
This is just the latest in fair cancellations. Other fairs that have cancelled include the Tennessee State Fair and the Wilson County Fair.
The Coffee County Fair plans to continue forward with the 2020 fair, which will be Sept. 19-26 in Manchester.