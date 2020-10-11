Annual Veterans Day parade set for Nov. 7

The annual Manchester Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be held in
Manchester on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, with the parade commencing at 10
AM. Lineup for the parade will begin at 9 AM.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 parade entries.
The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at
11 AM on the Manchester Square. U.S. Army retiree and VFW Post 10904
Chaplain Hans Hooker will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
There will be food and merchandise vendors, and The Clower Family Band will
perform before and after the ceremony. Safe distancing is strongly urged,
and attendees should wear appropriate personal protection as they deem
necessary.
The parade registration form can be found below: