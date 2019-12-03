Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Annual Trees of Christmas is underway

A picture of a prior year’s display at Trees of Christmas.

The 44th annual Manchester Trees of Christmas display began Monday and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 8. 

The display, which is presented by the Dig N Dream Garden Club, is free to the public and is held at the Ada Wright Center at Fred Deadman Park. 

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Saturday Dec. 7 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. If you would like to schedule a large group or a school tour, contact Judy Skelton at 931-728-4127. 

Mon, Dec. 2: Noon – 6 p.m.

Tue, Dec. 3: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wed, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thu: Dec. 5: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri: Dec. 6: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: Dec. 7: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 8: Noon-5 p.m.