Annual Stuff the Bus tour around the corner

With the Independence Day holiday over, it might be hard to believe but it’s time to start thinking about going back to school at the first of August.
The Coffee County School System is ramping up for its third annual Stuff the Bus Tour, which will be held on July 17th. Area businesses participate by collecting necessities and school supplies for students in need. The supplies will be distributed at the fifth annual student expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Coffee County Central High School. There will be backpacks, school supplies, groceries, vouchers for new shoes, haircuts, community resources and much more. You can help by dropping items at various stuff the bus drop locations around town at area businesses, or by calling Taylor Rayfield at 931-222-1066.