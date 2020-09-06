Annual One Day of Hope will not happen this October; rescheduled to spring

The annual One Day of Hope that is held at the Coffee County Fairgrounds and was planned for Oct. 24, 2020 has been postponed.
Ray Marcrom, president of One Day of Hope, said that the event is being rescheduled because “due to shortages we were unable to obtain quantities of food or hygiene items needed.”
Tentatively, organizers plan to reschedule for March of 2021.
Marcrom added that they plan to have an October 2021 event as well.
The One Day of Hope annually provides meals, clothing, health screening, job placement and other services to those in need of assistance.
Last year, approximately 2,750 guests were served, 451 medical services were provided, 132 dental patients were seen, 3,200 meals were distributed, 2,250 bags of groceries plus fresh produce, 295 Bibles were distributed, 4,000 children’s books were distributed, 85 people received job counseling, 126 people received hair cuts and 131 family photos were taken.
