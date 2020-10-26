Annual Manchester Christmas Parade to be held Nov. 28

Manchester’s annual Christmas Parade will take place on schedule this year.
City officials told Thunder Radio news on Monday that the parade will continue with only minor adjustments to festivities.
Residents will be able to cap off their Thanksgiving weekend with this year’s parade – which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 – the Saturday following Thanksgiving. This year’s theme is “Childhood Dreams of Christmas .”
The parade will go along its normal route – lining up on Highway 55 near Raider Academy, turning north on US Highway 41 and then making its way onto the square by turning onto West Main St.
Parade float entry forms will be available through the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department within the next couple of days. Thunder Radio will announce when those applications are available.
