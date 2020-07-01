Annual Hillsboro tractor pull has been cancelled

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association announced Wednesday that the annual Rumble on the Hill truck and tractor pull has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But not all is lost – the association will host a free, drive-thru lunch on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Hillsboro park. More details will follow soon on this upcoming event.
The HHA issued a statement regarding the cancellation, it is below:
“It is with a heavy heart that we type this post. After careful consideration by our directors and our local elected officials, HHA has elected to cancel our annual tractor pull, Rumble on the Hill, for 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 situation, all Directors in attendance agreed that it is in the best interest of our community and our supporters to cancel the event this year. This is the first cancellation in our long history, and this was a tough decision for us. If you are able to get out and about safely, please remember all of the wonderful sponsors that you hear at our pull. These folks never let us down and they need your support now more than ever! As a token of our appreciation to our wonderful supporters, we will be hosting a free drive thru lunch on Saturday August 8th at the park. We want to take the opportunity to give back a little to our wonderful community during these trying times! More details will follow on this page soon, but please make plans to drop by and grab lunch on us Saturday August 8th. We appreciate your understanding and hope you join us for a healthy pull in August of 2021!”