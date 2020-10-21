Annual Coffee County Deer Rally has been cancelled

Then annual Coffee County Youth Deer Rally that is held at the end of October has been cancelled.
TWRA Coffee County Wildlife Officer Tim Hancock made the announcement on Tuesday that the event has been cancelled “due to COVID-19.”
“It was a tough decision,” stated Hancock. “This event has become a traditional event that our youth deer hunters look forward to attending every year. Hopefully, we will be back next year and if so, I’ll do my best to make it up to those who attend.
The statewide juvenile hunt will continue as always on the last weekend in October.