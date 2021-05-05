Andrew Taylor named CHS head boys basketball coach

Andrew Taylor has been named the head boys basketball coach at Coffee County Central High School.
“Coach Taylor has significant experience as both assistant and head men’s coach here at CCCHS,” Coffee County principal Paul Parsley said in a press release. “There is a mutual respect between coach Taylor and our student-athhletes, and his competence in coaching the game is recognized in our community and within basketball circles in the surrounding area. We are happy to entrust leadership in our men’s basketball program to coach Taylor as we move forward.”
It will be Taylor’s second stint as the basketball program head coach. He previously served as head basketball coach from 1998 through 2008, when he resigned. He has served as the head volleyball coach since 2008, building the Lady Raider volleyball team into a perennial power. He will remain as head volleyball coach. He has served as an assistant boys basketball coach the past 5 years with head coach Micah Williams, who resigned last month to take a head coaching job at Webb School.
Taylor is a graduate and former player at CHS.
