Amtrak from Nashville to Atlanta – discussions underway

Amtrak officials made a pitch to Tennessee state lawmakers last week to bring an Amtrak route from Nashville to Atlanta, with stops being at the Nashville airport, as well as in Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Chattanooga.
Even if plans are approved, officials caution that it will be four or five years before the route is available. The proposal calls for a six and a half hour trip from Nashville to Atlanta, with routes running twice per day. Amtrak officials told the state that public funding would need to cover approximately $3 million per year.