Amid school violence in other states, Tennessee reminds parents and students to download SafeTN app

On the heels of school shootings in other states in recent weeks, leaders in Tennessee are reminding parents and students to download and use the SafeTN Smartphone app to report problems.
SafeTN is a secure, open door communications platform where you can send in tips and access useful resources to help keep your school and community safe.
FROM TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY:
How Does It Work?
With our anonymous reporting system, students, faculty, parents, and the public can easily and confidentially report their concerns to help prevent violence in our schools and our communities. Tips can be submitted 24/7 through the mobile app from any compatible device. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will review, assess, and then send all submissions to law enforcement, mental health crisis response teams, and/or school administrators for intervention based on the information received.
What To Report
With SafeTN, you can anonymously report suspicious or criminal behavior and other safety concerns. You can do this by reporting observed threats, behaviors, or actions. Here is an example of some of the common behaviors and incidents to report:
• Assault
• Sexual misconduct
• Bragging about an upcoming planned attack
• Violence or planned violence
• Physical injury or harm to self or others
• Threats of violence
How Do I Get SafeTN?
SafeTN is free. Students, staff, parents, and the community need only to download the free mobile app on a compatible device.