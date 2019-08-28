American Red Cross names Vaughn to fund development department of Tennessee region

The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Laura Vaughn has been named development director with the Fund Development Department of the American Red Cross of the Tennessee Region. The Tennessee Region serves 95 counties in Tennessee along with Crittenden County in Arkansas and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi.
Vaughn, the most recent executive director for the Mid-South Chapter of the Red Cross, has made numerous and significant accomplishments during her tenure as a director. In early 2013, Vaughn was charged with finding a new location and building a new chapter office in Memphis. She received her largest commitment of $1 million for the facility in May of 2014 and continued to fund and complete the current Madison Avenue facility.
During her tenure, she secured two new national partners for the Red Cross, created the “Join the 1,000” campaign, consistently achieved all goals and increased local visibility of the mission for the organization.
Laura also has been part of nine disaster recovery operations locally and within the Southeast and Caribbean Division while earning a master’s degree in Public Administration and Nonprofit Leadership from the University of Memphis.
“We are thrilled to have Laura continue her career with the Red Cross in this senior leadership roll in Tennessee,” said Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive for the Tennessee Region. “Her drive for service has transformed the organization and we are always impressed with her leadership skills. We are looking forward to more success for Laura as she continues in her new career.”
Vaughn will be taking an active role in bringing on a new executive director for the Mid-South chapter and will retain an office in the Memphis office. “We are so grateful for her leadership and vision and we look forward to watching her bring the passion she has always shown for the Red Cross lines of service to her new role,” said Greg King, Chief Operations Officer for the Tennessee Region.
