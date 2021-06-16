American Red Cross experiencing a severe blood shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Garry Allison, Regional Donor Services Director, of Red Cross Tennessee Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
Patients need the help of the American people. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Area Blood Drives:
Bell Buckle
6/17/2021: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., James E. Elkins Fire Hall, 113 Main Street
Murfreesboro
6/14/2021: 12:30pm – 7:30pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/15/2021: 10am – 3pm, Nashville Predators Lowes Murfreesboro, 1825 Old Fort Parkway
6/15/2021: 12:30pm – 7:30pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/17/2021: 10am – 5pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/18/2021: 8am – 3pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/19/2021: 8am – 3 p.m., M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/20/2021: 8am – 3pm, Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/21/2021: 12pm – 5pm, North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 North Rutherford Boulevard
6/21/2021: 12:30pm – 7:30pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/21/2021: 1pm – 6pm World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Highway
6/22/2021: 12:30pm – 7:30pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/23/2021: 10am – 3pm, Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Fortress Blvd
6/24/2021: 9am – 3pm, St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, 1700 Medical Parkway
6/24/2021: 10am – 5pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/24/2021: 11am – 4pm, Bumpus Harley-Davidson, 2250 NW Broad
6/25/2021: 8am – 3pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/26/2021: 8am – 3pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/27/2021: 8am – 3pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/28/2021: 10am – 4pm, New Vision Baptist Church, 1750 N. Thompson Lane
6/28/2021: 12:30pm. – 7:30pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/28/2021: 2pm – 7pm, Christian Life Church, 745 Cason Lane
6/29/2021: 12:30pm. – 7:30pm, M’Boro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.
6/30/2021: 9am – 3pm, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Gateway, 1272 Garrison Drive