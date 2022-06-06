American Legion flag retirement ceremony is Saturday

BY LAMAR WILKIE
American Legion’s annual Flag Retirement Ceremony is currently scheduled for
Saturday, June 11th at 5 PM, at the Coffee County Veterans Building: 130
Shelton Road in Manchester. All members of the public, especially school age
children, are encouraged to attend to learn more about our American Flag;
and why old flags are ceremonially destroyed, with dignity and honor,
according to prescribed ritual.
This ceremony is held on or near June 14th, which is Flag Day – a holiday
set aside for Americans to celebrate our national colors, the Stars &
Stripes, in defense of which over a million men and women have sacrificed
their lives.
This is a great time to replace any worn, faded, frayed or otherwise
unserviceable flag with a new one. In addition to your own, look around you
for any neighbors who may be sick or elderly: and offer to replace theirs as
well.
The American Flag, by law, is never to be thrown away in the trash.
The Coffee County Veterans Building has an outdoor receptacle in which old
flags may be deposited year-round. Your local veterans’ organizations, led
by the American Legion, store the flags for annual retirement. We hope you
and your family will join us for this educational event.