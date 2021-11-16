AMBER Alert issued for 3-year old Gallatin boy

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Tennessee AMBER Alert for 3-year old Noah Clare.
Noah is 3-years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands approximately 3 feet, 5 inches and weighs 40 pounds. He may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare, who is 35-years old and stands at 6’7″ and weighs 200 pounds. Jake Clare may be driving a 2005 Silver or Grey Subaru Legacy with Tennessee Tag 42MY10. A charge of especially aggravated kidnapping has been issued in this case.
If you see any of these people, call 911 immediately. If you have information about the case, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.