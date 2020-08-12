Amazon expansion to bring hundreds of jobs to Middle Tennessee

Amazon Logistics has signed a lease in an effort to open a new delivery station near Nashville in 2020. The new delivery station will be located in La Vergne and will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Rutherford Counties. The station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Tennessee with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” said Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon currently has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States.
“Amazon’s delivery station opening here in La Vergne continues to show that our business-friendly environment and access to an incredible workforce are draws for new businesses throughout Middle Tennessee,” said La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole. “Amazon brings its global influence and industry-leading business here to our community.”
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 12,000 jobs in Tennessee and invested more than $8.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure (from fulfillment centers to delivery stations, to Whole Foods Markets) and compensation. These investments have helped create 12,700 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires—from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 28,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Tennessee are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.
“Rutherford County has been very fortunate over the years to attract well-known businesses like Amazon, a company that not only enhances our economic footprint but is also committed to making a positive impact in the community,” said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron. “We are proud that Amazon will continue its partnership with the County and investment in our community.”
“The past few months have spotlighted the importance of logistics and the role it plays in the global economy,” said Bill Jones, chairman of Destination Rutherford. “That’s why I’m grateful for Amazon’s continued partnership. Today’s announcement solidifies that Rutherford County remains a top choice for international companies.”