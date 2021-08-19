Amacher files lawsuit to allow for partisan municipal elections

In a lawsuit obtained by Thunder Radio, Tullahoma alderman Jenna Amacher has filed litigation against the State of Tennessee in an effort to make municipal elections partisan.
Amacher’s lawsuit claims she is being denied freedom of speech under the First Amendment and equal protection by the 14th Amendment.
Currently, TCA does not allow for partisan municipal elections in Tennessee.
A change in the law could open up municipal elections (such as city mayor and city alderman) to having primaries. Currently, most county political races consist of primaries and are partisan.
Amacher argues in her lawsuit, filed in federal court, that “the prohibition directly hampers the ability of the party to spread its message and hamstrings voters seeking to inform themselves about the candidates and the campagn issues.”
Amacher’s lawsuit does not seek compensation except for legal fees.