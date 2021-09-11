Alethia Smartt-Rawn announces bid for Coffee County sheriff

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy and current school resource officer Alethia Smartt-Rawn is announcing her candidacy for Coffee County Sheriff.
Rawn’s announcement to run as a Republican will mean a primary challenger for incumbent sheriff Chad Partin, who intends to seek re-election. Primary for the 2022 election will be in the spring, with election in August.
Below is the full announcement from Alethia Smart-Rawn:
“Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy and SRO Alethia Smartt-Rawn announces her candidacy
for Sheriff of Coffee County to be held in 2022. A conservative veteran patriot, Rawn is a 1999 Coffee
County Central High School graduate. She began her Law Enforcement career as a 911 dispatcher for
Coffee County. Enlisting in the ARMY National Guard in 2001 as a Military Police Officer, Rawn
participated in Annual Trainings held in Vicenza, Italy as well as Border Patrol training in Yuma, Arizona.
As a single parent, she enrolled in Cleveland State Community College Law Enforcement Training
Academy, graduating 7th in her class. Rawn’s unparalleled work ethic earned her the Personal
Development Award from Cleveland State. After graduation, Rawn worked as a Corrections Officer at
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. She served on the SRT (Special Response Team) Team while in
corrections until hired by the Tullahoma Police Department.
“Rawn was hired at Bedford County Sheriff’s Department where she became a School Resource Officer at Shelbyville Central High School in 2013. While at Shelbyville Central, she mentored over 3,000 students. She was recognized and awarded the highest designation in the state for an SRO, the President’s Award by the TN School Resource Officers Association. Rawn earned the title by disarming a student in a full classroom who was in possession of a loaded .22 pistol and other items. Rawn began the Community Service Program at SCHS. First time juvenile offenders, who completely and successfully finished their hours, retired their charges.. Rawn was recruited to come home to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department to be one of the SRO’s for Coffee County Schools. She was placed at North Coffee Elementary in 2018 under current Sheriff Chad Partin. Rawn was given the opportunity to attend Moore County’s SWAT School in September of 2019, making her the first female Deputy of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department to be put through and successfully complete the training.
“This date, September 11th, the Anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil, will forever be
engraved in our minds. I remember when patriotism swept throughout our nation like an enveloping
breeze. A true patriot, my heart hurts and I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER! I pray for our Military and
First Responders daily. I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to serve the citizens of Coffee
County. Given the opportunity, I commit to show you, the citizens of Coffee County, my strength in the
midst of adversity, my compassion for others, my desire to excel at my job duties to the greatest extent
and the ability to grow along with the needs of this community. There is no “I” in team and together I
know we can work to make Coffee County a more desirable destination for citizens, visitors, and
businesses. It’s the Right Time for bold leadership and I am the Right Choice for the position. With your
support, we can make history together. I am excited about my first meet and greet opportunity at the
Patriot Rally held by the Republican Party on Monday September 13, at the FOP Lodge @ 6:00 pm. Stay
tuned for future announcements regarding upcoming fundraisers to benefit the Committee to Elect Sheriff
Rawn. You can find me on Facebook @ Alethia for Sheriff”